Team Ninja announced today that its action game Nioh has passed the 2 million copies sold milestone worldwide.

Thank you everyone for continuing to #DefyDeath. Nioh has now sold over 2 million copies worldwide! Were you able to find all the Kodama during your journey? pic.twitter.com/Nu1DY6OlTo — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) May 28, 2018

Nioh came out for PlayStation 4 on February 7, 2017. A PC version followed on November 7.

Team Ninja made its name with the fighting game series Dead or Alive and the 3D Ninja Gaiden reboot series. The success of Nioh could mean the start of a new franchise for the studio.

Nioh has you playing as an Irish samurai in a fictional version of 1600 Japan with Dark Souls-like difficulty. The PS4 version has an average review score of 88 on Metacritic.