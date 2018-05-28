Super Mario Odyssey can be a long game if you want to collect a lot of Power Moons. You only need 124 to get to the end credits, but you can find a total of 880 unique moons (you can take that number up to 999 if you buy duplicates from in-game shops with coins).

Getting 880 moons can take dozens of hours. But speedrunner Timpani just beat his own record on May 27 in the “all unique moons” category, getting all 880 of them in 8 hours, 16 minutes and 17 seconds. You can watch the impressive run above.

That might sound like a long time to commit to watching someone else play a game, but Super Mario Odyssey speedruns are exhilarating. The 3D platformer gives Mario a bunch of unique movement tools that help players jump, dive, roll, and skip huge sections of the game. It’s amazing to watch experts take the most efficient paths through Odyssey’s complex worlds.

Super Mario Odyssey is also a flexible speedrun game. People compete in multiple categories. Along with this “all unique moons” run, you could also go for “any%.” That means you just need to get to the end credits. The record holders in that category, Suisaiga and Nicroveda, are tied at a time of 1:02:30. There’s also the “100%” category, where you need to get all 999 moons. Timpani also holds that record with a time of 10:48:11.