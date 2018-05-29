Capcom announced today that Mega Man 11 is coming out October 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It also released a trailer for the side-scroller that shows off new features. You can watch it above.

This is the first major new Mega Man game since Mega Man 10 in 2010. While Mega Man 10 uses an 8-bit aesthetic inspired by the NES originals, Mega Man 11 has 3D graphics. The first Mega Man came out in 1987, and the series — including its numerous spinoffs — has sold over 32 million games.

The trailer introduces the Double Gear system. Players can use new abilities, such as those that slow down time or strengthen attacks. But using the Double Gear system puts a strain on Mega Man indicated by an overheating bar. If you overheat, you’ll have to wait a bit until you can use Double Gear again.

The video also shows that Mega Man 11 will have voice acting. This isn’t a first for the series, but it actually sounds decent this time. Sorry, Mega Man 8. We also get to see a new boss, Fuse Man, and more of Block Man.