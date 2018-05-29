Movyl Technologies is unveiling its artificial intelligence-based social marketing platform so that it can automate labor-intensive tasks such as influencer marketing and help scale social efforts to get big results.

San Francisco-based Movyl Technologies said its smart social marketing platform automates the functions of composing, curating, scheduling, and publishing content; engaging with influencers; listening across channels; and analyzing social campaigns. Over time, the platform learns to do many of these functions itself.

By sharing content across channels and campaigns, the integrated platform provides marketers with prescriptive insights that broaden a brand’s reach and engagement while reducing costs, time, and labor.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

Over the past four years, social media budgets in the U.S. have grown by 8 percent, and today they represent more than 34 percent of companies’ overall marketing budgets. By 2021, they are expected to grow to 70 percent of overall marketing budgets.

“We are letting marketers focus on what they do best — strategy and creative vision — rather than the mechanics of creating, publishing and responding to posts,” said Giancarlo Mori, CEO of Movyl Technologies, in a statement. “As social continues to grow, companies need to continue making significant investments in manpower, time, and services just to keep up. The pace is unsustainable. We have developed our platform to help companies increase the quality and engagement of their content and improve their results using smaller teams.”

Movyl Technologies is using AI to overcome the growing challenges of social media marketing. The platform uses machine learning techniques such as neural networks and deep learning, natural language processing, and other forms of artificial

intelligence to automate nearly all of the social marketing functions across the major social networks.

“The time spent on social is large,” Mori said in an interview with VentureBeat. “We were spending three to four hours a day looking at Twitter. It’s a fire hose. We continue to build the tools, and we have a dashboard to manage all that, using AI to listen to the channels. The system lets you set different rules for each channel.”

By integrating all of the function of social marketing in one intuitive dashboard, the platform gives marketers the tools and insights they need to create comprehensive online campaigns and assess the effectiveness of those campaigns based on the text and content that their audience shares across channels, Mori said.

“Marketers are under intense pressure to manage increasing complexity, produce relevant content, and continually attract new users — challenges that cannot be addressed by simply adding headcount,” Mori said. “They need to find ways to meaningfully augment productivity and drive scale in order to break through the clutter and generate awareness. That is why we believe that artificial intelligence is an essential tool for efficient and effective social media marketing.”

Brands can amplify their social conversations by automatically composing, iterating relevant content from public and private sources, and publishing them to audiences at scale. Once a campaign is launched, the platform automatically responds to posts, analyzes which channels are most appropriate to reach an audience and predicts trends in real time, adjusting and modifying a campaign to increase customer engagement.

The system’s integrated publishing, listening, and evaluation capabilities help marketers discover trends and instantly curate content to modify their campaigns and get more return from their investment.

“The last 10 years have seen tremendous strides in the development of AI research and applications, particularly with

advancements in machine learning technologies,” said Robin Gras, Movyl’s chief science officer, in a statement. “Successes in such complex domains as automatic translation, speech recognition, image analysis, and game strategies have exposed the great potential of these technologies, and we now have the ability to apply a very powerful suite of tools and methodologies to [automate] tasks, saving companies time and money while also delivering very rich and useful information to them.”

Mori, a former Activision executive, started Movyl in 2015. The company has 12 employees.

Image Credit: Movyl

Mori said the system can automate messaging, create a queue of messages, and figure out what is interesting to an audience. Then a human can review the content and broadcast it or queue it for posting later on. It’s sort of like a Hootsuite tool for influencers. It adjusts the messaging for different social channels, like Instagram. Movyl has a web app now and will add a mobile app in future.

“You can look at cohorts of people that you track anonymously, do an analysis of what they are interested in, and identify the influencers without paying a lot of money to figure out who they are,” Mori said. “We do the analysis on how connected they are. You can try them out and adjust and change.”

One key challenge is figuring out how much access to give to customers, as the powerful engine might prove to be too technical, Mori said.

“We reduce the dashboard to a smaller number of knobs to simplify it, but we can tune it and add power user tools so you can control it,” he said.

Image Credit: Movyl

So far, Movyl can track analytics and social metrics on 15 platforms, such as Reddit, Twitch, Medium, and others.

“The users so far tend to be small to medium businesses,” Mori said. “Some platforms are listen-only, like YouTube, while others have a listen and respond function.”

“Others give you a lot of false positives when they guess what an influencer likes,” Mori said. “We take the middle of the road and apply a number of filters.”

Right now, the company charges $300 per person per month, with a one-month free trial. Mori contends customers can save tens of thousands of dollars per year. The company has only taken angel funding so far.

Mori said AI should be applied across the whole marketing tech space.

“Instead of giving you muscles, it gives you brains,” he said. “The power of AI is based on the data sets that you provide for it.”