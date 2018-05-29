Sega today launched Sega Genesis Classics for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The $30 collection includes 53 games. While plug-and-plays like the SNES Classic Edition have become a popular way to experience retro games, it’s also convenient to have these titles available on a modern console.
And while Sega licenses the Genesis brand for its own mini console, its quality doesn’t compete with Nintendo’s offerings. So if you want an easy to play a lot of Genesis games, this collection could be your best choice.
Sega Genesis Classics includes many of the best games released for the console, including the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy, Gunstar Heroes, ToeJam & Earl, and the Phantasy Star role-playing games.
But it is not a complete collection, and its list includes some strange absences. Notably, Sonic & Knuckles and the two Ecco the Dolphin games are missing.
You can find a full list of the collection’s catalog below:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III: Revenge of Columns
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Vectorman
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Wonder Boy in Monster World