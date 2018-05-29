Presented by Intel

For the indie developers at Wavedash, fighting games mean so much more than just beating up on your friends — they can bring entire communities together.

Both CEO Matt Fairchild and creative director Jason Rice come from the competitive fighting game community, so they know the kind of social good that can come from tournaments and other events centered around the genre. They founded the company to create a new type of fighting game, one that would be free and evolve alongside its players with new content.

The result is Icons: Combat Arena, which is coming to PC on July 12 as a part of Steam’s early access program.

Recently, Wavedash invited us to check out its office in Oakland, California, where the team works out of a trendy co-working space. Watch the video below to find out more about the Icons universe, and how the studio is planning on updating it for years to come.

