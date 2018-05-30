Agylstor specializes in rugged, portable, peta-scale computational storage systems for industrial, aerospace and commercial uses

Agylstor, Inc. announced an investment by Boeing HorizonX Ventures to support the company’s development of ruggedized computational storage systems specifically designed for some of the world’s harshest environments — where storage density, high-performance compute and portability are paramount.

Agylstor’s high-performance computing platform includes software and in-system hardware acceleration for compression, parity RAID, encryption and other services, while Agylstor’s distributed software architecture provides maximum performance by distributing workloads across the processing and storage fabric.

The company’s technology provides secure data storage and transfer for video and film production, geoscience, infrastructure mapping, and aerospace applications, including more capable piloted and autonomous systems.

“We are excited to partner with Boeing to extend Agylstor’s design capabilities and help drive aerospace platforms of the future,” said Dr. Rick Carlson, CEO of Agylstor. “With this funding, we will expand both our team and research and development facilities, while also scaling our technology for a future product release.”

Founded in 2016, the company has grown previously with private financing and support from partners, including Amazon AWS. Boeing HorizonX Ventures led this Series-A round, which also included additional private investors.

“Agylstor’s portable peta-scale data storage and processing capability will open up exciting possibilities with new edge-compute applications,” said Brian Schettler, managing director of Boeing HorizonX Ventures. “Our investment in Agylstor demonstrates how Boeing HorizonX leverages rapid advances in non-traditional aerospace sectors to deliver value for Boeing customers.”

The Boeing HorizonX Ventures investment portfolio is made up of companies specializing in technologies for aerospace and manufacturing innovations, including autonomous systems, energy and data storage, advanced materials, augmented reality systems and software, machine learning, hybrid-electric and hypersonic propulsion, additive manufacturing and Internet of Things connectivity.

