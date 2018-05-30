The virtual reality adventure Arca’s Path is all about finding the way home. Its dream-like environment is a series of mazes, some suspended in mid-air, that shift and change around the player. It will be out later this year on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, and Samsung Gear VR, but developer Dream Reality Interactive and publisher Rebellion will be showing it off in advance at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June.

A teaser trailer from Arca’s Path doesn’t reveal too much, but it looks like the game will feature some light platforming and glowing objects that the player will have to collect on their journey out of the labyrinth. The developer has said that a controller is not necessary, so it likely has a gaze-based control scheme.

Dream Reality Interactive previously released the augmented reality game Orbu, where players control an adorable creature to explore a garden and solve puzzles. The studio has worked on other VR projects as well, and it contributed to Factory 42 and Sky’s virtual museum experience Hold the World, which features nature documentary superstar David Attenborough.

Like Orbu, Arca’s Path doesn’t seem to feature too many pulse-pounding moments. Instead, it seems like it will allow players to take their time solving its mysteries and finding their way out of its twists and turns.

Though publisher Rebellion is best known as the creator of the Sniper Elite series, it seems to be adding some more family-friendly titles to its portfolio. In January, it acquired studio Radiant Worlds, developer of the colorful massively multiplayer online sandbox game SkySaga: Infinite Isles. Rebellion also has experience publishing VR games — in 2016, it developed and released the Battlezone remake on PlayStation VR and Oculus Rift.