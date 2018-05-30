After putting its launch on hold due to planning delays, Atari announced today it is taking preorders on Indiegogo for its Atari VCS game console, which will run both classic and modern games.

The announcement comes a day after Tommy Tallarico announced he is reviving the Intellivision console with a new console for retro gaming fans.

The New York company also has a new video about the VCS, which will come in two different models based on consumer preferences for the classic (a retro machine with a real wood front) or modern (with a sleek glossy black face and Atari red illuminated Fuji logo).

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

“We are happy with the progress we are making on Atari VCS and thrilled that fans finally have

a chance to reserve the first ones,” said Michael Arzt, Atari chief operating officer of Connected Devices. “Atari VCS will give fans a lot of freedom to game, stream, connect and customize their experience like never before. The entire Atari team is working hard to deliver this unique platform and can’t wait for fans to get their hands on it. We’ll have exciting reveals and announcements between now and then so stay tuned.”

The machine will cost $300 for the Atari VCS Day One Collector’s Edition, exclusive for Indiegogo for a limited time. Meanwhile, the Atari VCS Onyx will cost $200, also for a limited time.

Atari’s reimagined Classic Joystick and the all-new Modern Controller are available for purchase

in select packages or as standalone purchases. Initial Atari VCS shipments are planned for

mid-2019.

Retro-inspired, but not a “retro-box,” the Atari VCS is a modern device that offers a customizable entertainment experience for the home. As an homage to the past, every Atari VCS comes with the Atari Vault​ collection of more than 100 all-time classic games, including arcade and home entertainment favorites like Asteroids​, Centipede​, Breakout​, Missile Command, Gravitar,​ and Yars’ Revenge​.

Image Credit: Atari

Atari VCS will have an open platform, where users can access a Linux “sandbox” to add their own software and customize their system. Additionally, Atari VCS will have universal peripheral connectivity to work with other PC input devices such as bluetooth and USB game controllers, mouse and keyboard, webcams, microphone, external speakers, and headphones.

Atari has partnered with leading technology companies to help develop Atari VCS, including Advanced Micro Devices. AMD will provide the Atari VCS custom processor with Radeon Graphics Technology. Video game peripherals maker Power A is developing the Classic Joystick and Modern Controller.

Image Credit: Atari

The Atari VCS platform will support 4K resolution, HDR, and 60FPS content, expandable cloud storage options, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB 3.0 support. Additional specifications are listed on the Atari VCS Indiegogo page and subject to change.