Bethesda announced Fallout 76 today, although its debut teaser trailer doesn’t tell us much about the new game. We’ll learn more about the project at Bethesda’s E3 Showcase on June 10. This teaser comes after hours of a bizarre stream featuring a toy.

"When the fighting has stopped, and the fallout has settled…" “#Fallout76 – the newest game from Bethesda Game Studios. See more at the #BE3 Showcase – June 10th @ 6:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/wKeIq66tzR — Fallout (@Fallout) May 30, 2018

Fallout is one of Bethesda’s biggest franchises. The last entry, 2015’s Fallout 4, made $750 million in its first day at retail.

According to Kotaku, Fallout 76 will be an online game of some sort. It is not clear if that means it will be full MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game).

Bethesda has taken a similar route with its other major franchise, The Elder Scrolls. After The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim launching in 2011, The Elder Scrolls Online followed in 2014. However, ZeniMax Online Studios made ESO. Bethesda Game Studios, the developer behind Skyrim and Fallout 4, is working directly on Fallout 76.