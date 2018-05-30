I’ve written a few times in this newsletter about various “pipelines” for startup activity — universities, coworking spaces, and local corporations. But one pipeline I haven’t touched on yet is local meetup groups.

Meetup groups can be a powerful way to bring together a wide variety of people who are interested in startups or a certain type of technology, and give them the motivation they need that they have the support needed to go out and start their own company. Bill Myers, the organizer of VR meetup groups in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio, and the founder of his own startup, New Territory, is a good example of this.

Myers was working in video production when he was first introduced to VR by a friend around the time that Oculus Rift came out on Kickstarter.

“It completely blew my mind, and I knew my life was forever changed as a result. What I wanted to do was immediately purchase one myself and share it with the rest of the world,” Myers told VentureBeat during a phone conversation.

Myers organized his first VR meetup in Akron in the summer of 2015. The first meeting consisted of Myers, 15 of his friends and family, and a couple of strangers who had stumbled across the group on Meetup. A few months later, Myers also created a meetup in Cleveland, about a 50-minute drive away from Akron. In total, the two groups now have about 900 members, and meet about once a month.

While the first few meetings centered around introducing people to VR and what they could do with the technology, Myers says the meetings today are more tailored to developers. Speakers have included Nick Fajt, the CEO and cofounder of Against Gravity, the company behind Rec Room. They’ve also hosted meetups at local institutions that are working with VR, such as Case Western Reserve University, which has partnered with Microsoft to explore use cases for HoloLens.

The traction that the meetup groups got inspired Myers to start his own company, New Territory, in August 2017.

“At the meetups I saw a need to meet and talk about VR and engage with the technology outside of just meeting once per month, and that’s when I knew, my gut told me that northeast Ohio was ready for some sort of shared space to continue engaging with the technology,” Myers told VentureBeat.

New Territory consists of a physical arcade with three HTC Vive VR headsets that are available for people to play multiplayer games on, as well as an AR software development business. One project that New Territory is currently working on is a collaboration with the Akron Children’s Hospital to develop an app that will go along with an opioid prevention curriculum developed by the state of Ohio for middle schoolers. The company has also developed its own AR ioS app.

Myers says that his advice for other people who are considering starting their own meetup groups is to make sure they have the time to plan meetings consistently, and to be willing to listen to feedback to develop better and better programming over time.

“At the time my gut told me that not many people enjoyed this technology as much as I did…and now I have this growing, vibrant community behind me,” Myers told VentureBeat.

