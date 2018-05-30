Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced that its TT Games studio is developing Lego DC Super-Villains as the latest in a series of humorous DC superhero games.

In contrast to past games, you’ll get a chance to be bad this time by playing your own customized DC villains, rather than superheroes.

For the first time, a Lego game will give players the ability to create and play as their own DC Super-Villain throughout the game. Their character becomes the center of the story, while teaming up with a variety of villains to adventure through the funny and original story written in collaboration with DC.

Lego DC Super-Villains will be available October 16, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

“LEGO DC Super-Villains provides players a fun and humorous way to cause mischief by unleashing their DC Super-Villain’s sinister powers and amusing abilities,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. “With an unprecedented amount of customization options to choose from, players can create and customize their character at the start of the story, unlocking new powers and abilities as they progress through the funniest LEGO game to date.”

“The original story in Lego DC Super-Villains flips the DC universe upside down as players embark on an unforgettable adventure starring memorable villains set across notable DC locations,” said Ames Kirshen, vice president, Interactive & Animation at DC Entertainment. “DC’s roster of iconic Super-Villains is unmatched and fans will love teaming up with The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, and a host of others to save Earth from a greater evil.”

Image Credit: Warner

In Lego DC Super-Villains, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection to a newcomer group of heroes from a parallel universe, proclaiming themselves as the ‘Justice Syndicate.’ Villains from the ‘Legion Of Doom’ discover Earth’s newest heroes may not be the heroes they claim to be. With each player’s completely customizable Super-Villain character in command, this team of misfit lawbreakers must join forces to discover and foil the evil plans the incognito strangers have in store.

At the beginning of the campaign, players can create their own unique villain and throughout the game can also team up with a variety of DC Super-Villains. As players progress, they will unlock new abilities and powers and can continue to customize their character to take on the evil threat. Friends and family can join story mode at any time with the fun, two-player, local co-op experiences where players can team up in epic boss fights.

A Deluxe Edition of the game, featuring the main game content, Season Pass content, and early access to the DC Super-Villains: TV Series DLC Character Pack, is now available for pre-order. An exclusive LEGO minifigure, Lex Luthor Superman, also comes with the physical version of the Deluxe Edition, while digital consumers will receive the Justice League Dark DLC Character Pack with their Deluxe Edition.

