Artificial intelligence has evolved to the point where any B2B sales organization that leverages AI will see measurable improvements in customer engagement, LTV, and overall sales. Learn more about how to seamlessly integrate AI into your workflows and hear about real-world results from leading brands in this VB Live event!

Register here for free.

“For us, sales is customer operations and customer success,” says Ksenia Kouchnirenko, head of business systems at SurveyMonkey. “AI plays a crucial role in that front line, because we want to make sure that each interaction with the customer is the best interaction possible.”

Data is the most essential part of powering any strategy, Kouchnirenko says, and AI lets you cast as wide a net at the infinite variety of metrics as possible. You’re not overwhelmed with a flood of data anymore — you’ve got the tools and the computing power to take a deep dive into that information and surface up insights not just on how well you did, but what you can do better with every customer interaction you enter into.

“It’s truly changing how organizations think about their customers, about their employees, and what they can do with that data,” she adds. For sales, she says, “AI is literally everything and the kitchen sink.”

It has also opened up a whole new world of leads, Kouchnirenko says.

“We’re of the belief that sales come from anywhere, and great leads come from many different places,” she explains. “We want to make sure we don’t miss the customer operation opportunities like customer support or engagement.”

Every interaction is logged, potential leads flagged and passed on to sales, and the interaction in the moment is shaped by AI tools that ensure that the customer service experience is handled by the right person, and the customer’s problems or questions are addressed.

“As you can imagine,” she says, “that’s not a single set of tools.”

The mythical System X, where every sales need is addressed with an AI solution and everything works perfectly, does not exist yet, Kouchnirenko says. And implementing AI tools can still be a challenge if your company isn’t yet AI-ready, able to integrate these tools smoothly into the sales cycle.

“You can collect this amazing data, but how do you help everyone make sense of it in the right way?” she says.

But the wealth of data that can actually be put to real-world-results makes the challenge worth it — and means that getting AI-ready is a competitive imperative. To learn more about the advantages AI-powered sales tools are offering, what it means to be AI-ready, how to get there, and more, don’t miss this VB Live event.

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

Attend this webinar and learn:

AI fact versus fiction when it comes to sales

How to build a data- and AI-friendly sales organization

How leading brands build real results and how they do it

Which AI tools actually bring results and which are still in development

What’s next for AI and sales?

Speakers: