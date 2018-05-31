Bandai Namco‘s mobile card battler Dragon Ball Legends debuted in the U.S. today and promptly went Super Saiyan. It’s No. 1 on the free-to-play chart on the Apple App Store in 14 countries, including the U.S., according to mobile measurement firm Sensor Tower. The game is out on iOS and Android devices, though it’s not compatible with older phones like the iPhone 6 or the iPad Air.

Dragon Ball Legends features real-time player-versus-player (PVP) combat, where each person attacks, defends, and moves using a combination of swiping and tapping ability cards. A single-player story mode is available, where people will take on the role of an original character from Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama.

Sensor Tower says that games that hit No. 1 on the U.S. Apple App Store usually rake in over 100,000 daily downloads.

“Dragon Ball Legends is the first Bandai Namco mobile game to reach No. 1 on the U.S. App Store since at least 2014, and, by comparison, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle has only made it as high at No. 51 on the chart back on July 15, 2015,” said Sensor Tower cofounder Alex Malafeev in an email to GamesBeat. “That game is currently No. 20 in terms of U.S. iPhone revenue and made more than $6 million last month on iOS in the U.S. alone.”

Bandai Namco has also seen success with its PC and console game Dragon Ball Fighterz, which had the biggest digital launch ever for a fighting game. Even though it’s been 20 years since Toriyama first created Dragon Ball, the fan love for the series is still going strong.