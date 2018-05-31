Insomniac is a busy studio. It is preparing to release Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, which is one of the most anticipated games of the second half of this year. But while one Insomniac team getting the webslinger suited up for a September release, another is chipping away at something new — and the developer is teasing that in a video today.

The new game is Insomniac’s latest release for virtual reality. The studio is one of the most well-known names working in the VR space, and it explained in the video that it has learned a lot from its previous games. Those include Edge of Nowhere and The Unspoken. Edge of Nowhere is a console-style, third-person action adventure, and The Unspoken is a multiplayer wizard-dueling simulator. Both are available for the Oculus Rift through the Oculus Store.

Now, the company is taking those lessons and applying them to something new. It didn’t go into details, but you can get a glimpse at some artwork and other key teases at the end of this video.

Insomniac has told GamesBeat that it will have more to show of its next game as we march ever closer to the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles in two weeks. We’ll stay on top of this news, and we’ll try to break it to you gently when the studio confirms it’s not making a Sunset Overdrive 2.