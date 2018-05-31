Web and mobile gaming portal Kongregate is adding new games to its PC games marketplace, Kartridge. The platform is in closed beta, but it will arrive in open beta this summer with a raft of indie titles from developers such as Double Fine and Ninja Kiwi as well as publisher Versus Evil (which recently released Obsidian Entertainment’s Pillars of Eternity II).

Kartridge has partnered with almost 50 developers to build a portfolio of games, with titles like Terrible Toybox’s point-and-click adventure Thimbleweed Park and Asymmetric Publications’ snarky cowboy role-playing game West of Loathing. Today’s announcement heralds the arrival of games like Double Fine‘s Psychonauts and the remastered Day of the Tentacle, along with Ninja Kiwi’s Bloons series. Publisher Versus Evil will offer titles like Stoic’s The Banner Saga series and Gambrinous’s Guild of Dungeoneering.

Kongregate is still looking for developers who would like to port their titles, and in April, it shared some details about what the revenue share would look like for potential partners. The games it has helped ship as a publisher will also be on the platform.

Kartridge is the latest online marketplace to tackle the problem of indie game discoverability. It’s more similar to sites like Itch.io where people can download games to play, while other platforms like Jump are trying out a monthly subscription model that enables folks to stream games. Similarly, the game streaming platform Utomik recently launched out of a two-year open beta period with over 600 titles and a few first-day exclusives.