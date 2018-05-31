Bethesda announced today that its digital card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends is switching developers from Dire Wolf Digital to Sparkpants Studios.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends launched in March 2017 as a competitor to Blizzard’s Hearthstone, the digital card game king. Legends is similar, but its action takes place on two lanes, and you build decks of at least 50 cards from two houses, or 75 cards from three houses if using the tri-faction cards. It also has a continuing story mode. The free-to-play Legends has had two expansions, Heroes of Skyrim and Return to Clockwork City. Bethesda does not release player numbers for the game.

The change will bring a new user interface to Legends, which Bethesda teased with a screenshot (above). Bethesda also plans to discuss the change more during a Twitch stream on June 1 at 12 p.m. Pacific.

Legends also differs from other card games with a single-player draft mode, and like Hearthstone, it also offers single-player solo content, such as puzzle sets in which you figure out what combo of cards will solve the challenge you face.

Bethesda stresses in a Steam post that this change will not impact players’ current card collections and that the core game mechanics and mode will not change. When justifying the change, Bethesda only says, “We believe that this move allows us to deliver on the promise of Legends to our players in the best possible way under Bethesda’s guidance and direction.”

We’ve asked Bethesda for clarification. Dire Wolf has worked on other digital card games, including Pokemon: Trading Card Game Online and and its own Eternal. Sparkypants is behind Dropzone, a mutliplayer online battle arena/real-time strategy hybrid game.

Legends also changed the power of some cards (what the community calls nerfing) in April, and this drew some dissatisfaction from the community. Other players are also upset about the power of certain decks and cards and feel they need to be addressed. But this is common with card games.