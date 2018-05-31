One of the breakout hits in the first half 2018 is Warhammer: Vermintide 2, selling more than 1 million copies. Now, developer Fatshark is rewarding fans with an update that will introduce more reasons to come back to the cooperative multiplayer shooter set in the fantasy Warhammer universe.

This patch is going out today, and it introduces a handful of new elements. Highlights here include quests and challenges that refresh every day. Fatshark is also introducing dozens of new hats and skins for players to customize the look of their characters.

“Vermintide 2 already challenges the players, but now we amp it up with daily challenges and quests.” Fatshark designer Mats Andersson said. “The Content Update will bring exclusive skins, portrait frames and cosmetics for heroes who rise to the challenge.”

Vermintide 2 is out now on Steam, and it is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One soon as well. Fatshark is also prepping Vermintide 2 to integrate with user mods and Steam Workshop support. It published a blog today about using mods, which describes the process of subscribing (the term for installing a mod) through the Workshop.

Mod creators can download the official development kit for the game right now, though. It is available under the Tools tab when you right click on Vermintide 2 in your Steam library. This kit includes tutorials and other instructions for creating content for the game and releasing it through the Workshop.

Fatshark is trying to turn Vermintide 2 into a game that people will want to return to for months or even years. Having mods along with regular content updates could help it accomplish just that.