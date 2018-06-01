Today marks the beginning of Electronic Arts’s third annual Play to Give campaign. In addition to donating $1 million to three charities, the developer is running in-game events in several of its games to raise awareness and give players rewards for cooperative play. The campaign will run until 11:59 p.m. Pacific on June 3.

As in previous years, EA’s donations will in part go to charities that fight against bullying. It’s splitting its contributions across three organizations: $800,000 will go to HeForShe, a United Nations initiative for gender equality; $100,000 to Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center; and $100,000 to Ditch the Label, an international anti-bullying organization. In 2015, 20.8 percent of students aged 12 through 18 reported that they were victims of bullying, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

To echo EA’s message of inclusion and peaceful interaction, all of its in-game events are unrelated to any combat. For instance, in Battlefield 1, players can earn three Battlepacks and a special edition dog tag by reviving 10 teammates. According to EA, 5.7 million players participated in these kinds of Play to Give events in 2017.

Along with Battlefield 1, players can find in-game events in the following titles:

For more specific information about each of the Play to Give challenges, you can check EA’s website.