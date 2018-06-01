We kept putting off recording the latest episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast this week because more news kept happening. But we finally committed, and that’s when Ubisoft decided it was time to confirm Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and someone leaked a few Nintendo Switch surprises (Fortnite!).

Oh, well. This episode has almost all of the news from the last week or so, and that’s what PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb and reviews editor Mike Minotti are going to talk about this week. It’s all about the rumors of that new Assassin’s Creed, Bethesda’s tease of Fallout 76, and some new Pokémon games. It sounds like the pocket monsters are going for an even younger audience this time around, and the next core entry in the series will hit in 2019.

Mike and Jeff also spend some time talking about playing Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, which is excellent. You can also read our thoughts here and here.

I hope you like your E3 news early and often. Join us, won’t you? Download the podcast here.

Here’s a rundown of what we talked about:

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Stardew Valley

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Fallout 76 is an online survival game like Rust

3 Pokémon games, but not Gen 8

Valve removes school-shooting simulator

Battlefield V dev DICE on customization options

Killer 7 on Steam

So long, y’all. See you when this E3 ends … which means never.