Increasing retention by just 10 percent will boost your business value by more than 30 percent. And that number is in reach when you tap into your oil well of data and harness it via marketing automation platforms powered by AI and machine learning. Learn how when you join this VB Live event.

Register here for free.

The more insight you have into customer preference and their journey, the stronger your customer retention game is and the bigger your return on your marketing investment. And AI is a customer retention game changer.

AI sales and marketing tools are becoming increasingly sophisticated and easier than ever to implement into your sales and marketing strategies. And that implementation is becoming increasingly necessary to stay competitive, because AI powered sales tools are transforming the core of customer retention strategies: The customer journey.

With AI, all the data you gather along your client’s journey is pooled into a giant source of insight, able to offer you a complete view of the purchasing pattern behind each long-term client you have. And that’s when you can start optimizing that customer journey to engage them, delight them, and boost sales. Plus, the more information you have about that journey, across your whole database of customers, the easier it is to spot those patterns in new customers and carve out qualified leads right from the start.

AI-powered predictive analysis also alerts you to churn risk, across a huge variety of metrics –everything from the interests and preferences at-risk customers have to ongoing behavior and purchasing patterns. And then you’ve got the data at your fingertips that will help you craft the highly personalized experiences and messaging that will rekindle their interest and bring them back into the fold.

And because it’s the recursive nature of AI tools that make them such valuable weapons, data from those customer interactions is captured, analyzed, and applied to optimize your ability to catch potential red flags and improve your ability to recapture hearts and minds.

AI and machine learning can also go macro, sourcing massive amounts of data from across the web, drawing from news, social updates, and more, to provide actionable insights on not just the customers you have, but the customers you’re aiming for.

Going micro, that kind of information can be used to develop personalized communication that can create trust and intimacy between you and your targets, deepening the relationship and giving you an emotional edge, without requiring any extra overhead in your time and effort.

Automation is an AI speciality as well, able to streamline daily sales team tasks and administrata, taking care of logging communications, tracking engagements, and keeping databases up to date, so that you can focus your attention on generating results.

Learn more about how AI can boost engagement, power your campaigns from inception to execution, and automate processes to boost bottom-line results when you join this VB Live event.

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

In this webinar you’ll learn:

Key engagement strategies using AI

How to use AI to strengthen campaigns (including creative, messaging, segmentation and personalization)

The role of time-based triggering in automation and monetization

The trends in automation and IoT in ecommerce

Speakers:

David Hardtke , Director of Ad Science, Pandora

, Director of Ad Science, Pandora Rachael Brownell , Moderator, VentureBeat

, Moderator, VentureBeat Stewart Rogers, Analyst-at-Large, VentureBeat



Sponsored by Clevertap