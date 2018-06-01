Twitch is planning to celebrate Pride along with its LGBTQ+ creators and viewers this month. That’s not new for Twitch, which has celebrated Pride before, and the company says it wants to use this as another opportunity to make its community as inclusive and welcoming as possible.

“Our community is strongest and our creators make the best content when everyone on Twitch feels like they belong and can be themselves,” Twitch community campaign manager Brittany Brown said. “Since diversity and inclusivity are core principles of Twitch, we have planned an entire month of events and fundraisers dedicated to promoting and maintaining these values.”

Those Pride activities include spotlighting LGBTQ+ creators on the front page of Twitch each day. The site will have a schedule of those featured broadcasters on its website. Chat on Twitch will also get four new emotes inspired by the gay, bisexual, transgender, and lesbian flags.

Image Credit: Twitch

Twitch is also planning to raise money for the Human Rights Campaign. It is going to sell T-shirts with the emote logos, and the total profits — which amounts to $7 per tee — will go to the HRC.

Other events include working with the It Gets Better project on a video directed at LGBTQ+ youth, Twitch staff participating in the San Francisco Pride parade, and a panel of LGBTQ+ creators that will stream live from Twitch’s headquarters.

This is another clear reminder that it’s good business to be on the right side of history, and Twitch and Amazon obviously see that.