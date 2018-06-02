Casual Connect Europe’s best-in-show audience prize went to Super Gravity Ball by American developer Upside Down Bird.

The Indie Prize is an international scholarship program created by the Computer Games Association for indie game developers. Ten winners were chosen from 100 finalists from 62 countries at the Casual Connect Europe 2018 event in London last week.

Image Credit: Casual Connect Europe

The 22nd Indie Prize Awards at Casual Connect Europe 2018 were:

Best Game Audio: ​Zebrainy ABCs by Zebrainy Limited (Ukraine)

Best Game Design​: EnigmBox by Benoit Freslon (France)

Best Game Art:​ Numbala by Neurodio (Poland)

Best Game Narrative:​ Desert of Vice by Karolis Dikcius (Lithuania)

Best Multiplayer Game:​ We Were Here Too by Total Mayhem Games (The Netherlands)

Best Kids and Family Game: ​Lost Words by Sketchbook Games (United Kingdom)

Best Mobile Game: ​Hyperforma by Nord Unit (Russia)

Most Innovative Game: ​The Almost Gone by Happy Volcano (Belgium)

A special award in collaboration with AppLovin:​ AR Smash Tanks! by Dumpling (Design Ltd) (UK)

Best In Show: Audience Choice:​ Super Gravity Ball by Upside Down Bird (USA)

Image Credit: Casual Connect Europe

All the finalists were selected from hundreds of applications by the group of 48 judges to showcase their games at the international Indie Prize showcase in London.

Unity, DU Ad Platform and Square Enix supported Indie Prize as Gold sponsors and the prizes for winners were provided by: Tenjin and AppSamurai, Photon, Amazon Appstore, Appodeal, OMUK and INLINGO.

Disclosure: Casual Connect paid my way to Europe. Our coverage remains objective.