If you were making a Sonic movie, you know you need a couple of key components. It obviously needs to have humans in it — preferably a cop, and that character needs to partner up with Sonic to take on Eggman.

Oh, wait. No. That’s all garbage. But guess what? It’s the garbage we deserve because Hollywood has a movie in the works that is exactly that setup where James Marsden is playing the cop.

On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, we forgot to talk about this. But co-hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb did a bonus call because they just had to talk about it. You can hear that call in the video above or hear it at the end of the audio version below.

Won’t somebody do right by Sonic? Download the podcast here.

Why is Sega afraid to admit that Sonic is for furries and that’s wonderful?