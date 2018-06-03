Regular readers of UploadVR will know that Games Editor David Jagneaux isn’t much of a fan of cats. Fortunately, the feline balance on the editorial team is restored by yours truly (dogs are cool too, though!). That’s why Neko Atsume looks cuter than I can handle.

We reported this ridiculously adorable cat collector was getting a Japanese PSVR port last year, and now it’s officially available. A quick search of Twitter reveals that, yes, this is indeed the most important and most ‘DAAAAW’-worthy game to yet release for VR, and will undoubtedly push the platform forward into bold new territories.

I mean, how could you not love this?

Or this? I mean do cats even like watermelon? How weird!

Wait, oh my god, look at this one.

Look! Watch him chase the thingie! He thinks he’s people! ねこの挙動を入念にチェックするやましん先生 pic.twitter.com/NUrJFOO6XH — すんくぼ@6/4-7Computex (@tyranusII) May 31, 2018 Sadly there’s no word on if the game will be coming to the US and beyond just yet. That said, E3 is right around the corner and I think we can all agree this is probably the biggest announcement Sony could make for its headset at this year’s show.

