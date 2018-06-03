Regular readers of UploadVR will know that Games Editor David Jagneaux isn’t much of a fan of cats. Fortunately, the feline balance on the editorial team is restored by yours truly (dogs are cool too, though!). That’s why Neko Atsume looks cuter than I can handle.

We reported this ridiculously adorable cat collector was getting a Japanese PSVR port last year, and now it’s officially available. A quick search of Twitter reveals that, yes, this is indeed the most important and most ‘DAAAAW’-worthy game to yet release for VR, and will undoubtedly push the platform forward into bold new territories.

I mean, how could you not love this?

Or this? I mean do cats even like watermelon? How weird!

Wait, oh my god, look at this one.

Look! Watch him chase the thingie! He thinks he’s people!

Sadly there’s no word on if the game will be coming to the US and beyond just yet. That said, E3 is right around the corner and I think we can all agree this is probably the biggest announcement Sony could make for its headset at this year’s show.

