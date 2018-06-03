Regular readers of UploadVR will know that Games Editor David Jagneaux isn’t much of a fan of cats. Fortunately, the feline balance on the editorial team is restored by yours truly (dogs are cool too, though!). That’s why Neko Atsume looks cuter than I can handle.
We reported this ridiculously adorable cat collector was getting a Japanese PSVR port last year, and now it’s officially available. A quick search of Twitter reveals that, yes, this is indeed the most important and most ‘DAAAAW’-worthy game to yet release for VR, and will undoubtedly push the platform forward into bold new territories.
I mean, how could you not love this?
ねこあつめVRかわいすぎる…。ねこを飼えないリアルに戻れなくなる #PS4share pic.twitter.com/s7iDrI6ixn
— エコー (@eko22727) May 31, 2018
Or this? I mean do cats even like watermelon? How weird!
Wait, oh my god, look at this one.
ねこあつめVRのファーストコンタクトの破壊力たるや #PS4share #ねこあつめVRhttps://t.co/9zs04tvMB2 pic.twitter.com/Z7Zu1FWZty
— pucci_by_pucci (@pucci_by_pucci) May 31, 2018
Look! Watch him chase the thingie! He thinks he’s people!
ねこの挙動を入念にチェックするやましん先生 pic.twitter.com/NUrJFOO6XH
— すんくぼ@6/4-7Computex (@tyranusII) May 31, 2018
