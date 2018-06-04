Immediately following the WWDC 2018 keynote today, Apple has released the first developer betas of iOS 12, macOS Mojave, tvOS 12, and watchOS 5. All four of the betas are available for free to registered developers, along with Xcode 10, Apple’s latest software development framework.

iOS 12 notably promises performance improvements for earlier model iPhones and iPads, as well as new messaging features such as Group Facetime, Memojis, and more robust Animojis. It adds support for ARKit 2.0, including multi-player augmented reality gaming with shared objects, and Siri Shortcuts.

macOS Mojave — aka macOS 10.14 — is the sequel to High Sierra, enhancing the Finder with a Dark Mode, deeper photo functionality and photo gallery-like views, and a Continuity Camera feature for instant iPhone image and scan importing. It also adds the functionality of several iOS apps, including Home, Stocks, News, and Voice Memos, to the Mac.

Apple also released the developer beta of tvOS 12 for the fourth-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, most notably with Dolby Atmos support, zero sign-on support, and enhanced screensavers — including views from the International Space Station — as well as watchOS 5 for Apple Watch, featuring Walkie-Talkie mode, new Siri Shortcut integrations, and improved Fitness/Workout apps. Notably, watchOS 5 does not support the original 2015 version of the Apple Watch.

The developer betas are available from Apple’s developer web page, and not yet offered to the general public. While a beta program will likely expand availability to Mac, iOS, and Apple TV users in the near future, the company has not previously released public betas for the Apple Watch.