Producer Geoff Keighley and YouTube plan 16 hours of live coverage at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week in Los Angeles.

E3 has become the biggest show for gamers, and Keighley (the host of The Game Awards) has teamed up once again with YouTube to bring out special guests in a livestream at E3. Those guests include popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and music producer/DJ Marshmello.

Now in its fourth year, YouTube Live at E3 is part of a multiyear content deal between producer Geoff Keighley and Google’s YouTube.

“E3 is a huge moment for the video game community, and this year we’re excited to bring together game developers, content creators and fans for a two-day celebration,” said Keighley, in an email.

The show will feature 16 hours of live programming across two days, Sunday June 10, and Monday June 11. Coverage begins Sunday, June 10 at 12 p.m. Pacific time.

The show will include YouTube’s top gaming creators including Ali-A, AngryJoe, Boogie2988, iJustine, MatPat, TypicalGamer, Vikkstar, and many more. And the show will have world premiere game demos, exclusive interviews with top game developers, and live simulcasts of major press conferences from Xbox, Bethesda, Ubisoft and Sony PlayStation.

Blevins will join Keighley as a special guest host on Monday, June 11. Ninja, who famously played Epic Games’ Fortnite with recording superstar Drake earlier this year, has amassed over 12 million YouTube subscribers to date.

Recording artist Marshmello will also join “YouTube Live at E3” as a special guest for a live Let’s Play with Ninja, and debut his new track “Tell Me,” from the forthcoming album Joytime 2, releasing June 22, as the theme of YouTube Live at E3.

“YouTube Live at E3 will anchor a full week of E3 coverage on YouTube, the biggest platform for gaming video in the world,” said Ryan Wyatt, global head of AR, VR and Gaming Content and Partnerships at YouTube. “All our E3 content, including Geoff’s show, will be accessible through a special event page at http://www.youtube.com/e3.”