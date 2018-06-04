Blizzard revealed today that Heroes of the Storm‘s next event, Echoes of Alterac, will celebrate World of Warcraft, and it will add a new battleground based on the beloved Alterac Valley player-vs.-player scenario. It’s also adding a new character, Yrel.

Heroes of the Storm is a free-to-play MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) for PC that launched in 2015. Blizzard does not reveal player numbers for the crossover game, which includes characters from World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and StarCraft. But these events add new content that encourages fans to play more and spend more money on loot boxes (which unlock new heroes and cosmetic items like costumes).

Past events have focused on Diablo and StarCraft. Now, it’s Warcraft’s turn.

Yrel is a draenei, a horned, hoofed race from World of Warcraft. She debuted as a major character and hero in the game’s 2014 expansion, Warlords of Draenor. Yrel is a paladin whom wields a giant crystal mace. Her attacks are slow but powerful. She is a damage-absorbing warrior meant to attack enemies up close while healing herself to help survive.

The new map, Alterac Pass, takes its inspiration from World of Warcraft’s Alterac Valley battleground. The three-lane arena features new mechanics, including Generals. Most maps have the goal of attacking the enemy’s Core, but here you need to kill a General that can fight back.

Echoes of Alterac will also offer players quests — like play six games with friends — that will reward them with new cosmetic items. This includes World of Warcraft themed mounts and banners.