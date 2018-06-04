Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is about to start, and we’re expecting a lot of news today. WWDC 2018 is being held at San Jose, California’s McEnery Convention Center from June 4-8.

CEO Tim Cook will head up the event’s keynote speech starting at 10 a.m. Pacific, and you can watch it live online from this link. Additional developer sessions will be streamed over the course of the next several days.

We’re expecting discussion of updates to iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, as well as a new focus on “Digital Health,” plus ARKit, Siri, Metal, CoreML, Swift, and possibly the announcement of Apple’s next U.S. campus. This year’s event will likely have some surprises, as well.

The livestream will be available to users of recent versions of Safari, Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Firefox browsers, as well as Apple TV/tvOS devices. Apple notes that MSE, H.264, and AAC are required for the stream.

We will be covering the keynote speech live with followups throughout the day. Follow all of our WWDC coverage here and on Twitter at @VentureBeat.