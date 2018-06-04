HP Enterprise is launching a blockchain for partners interested in developing a scalable, enterprise-level, distributed storage application. The company refers to it as “the Airbnb of the cloud.”

The Palo Alto, California-based company said this model of cloud storage is projected to be an eighth the cost of traditional cloud storage and be secure enough and scalable enough for even the most regulated industries.

Dubbed Stratus Marketplace, it will allow customers to rent out their unused server space to those wanting cheap and secure cloud storage. With everything secured and transacted on the blockchain, there is an easily auditable trail and guaranteed security. Now companies’ empty servers can make them money instead of just being energy vampires.

HP Enterprise is unveiling Stratus Marketplace today at an event in Toronto, Canada. It is offering a live demo and the chance to sign up for a proof-of-concept trail.