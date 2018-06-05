Blizzard Entertainment is making something new for Diablo. We don’t know exactly what it’ll be, but a job posting on the studio’s site is looking for a dungeon artist for a “new, unannounced Diablo project.” Dungeons are at the heart of the Diablo franchise, which is a series of action role-playing games.

“We’re always exploring different ideas at Blizzard, that includes Diablo, which is one of our core franchises,” Blizzard told GamesBeat when we asked about this new project.

Diablo III came out for PC in 2012, with console versions following. The game and its 2014 expansion, Reaper of Souls, have sold over 30 million copies. Support for the aging title has slowed down, so it could be time for Diablo IV. However, we aren’t approaching the lengthy 12 year gap between Diablo II and Diablo III. But that was during a time when Blizzard focused on World of Warcraft following its launch in 2004.

The job listing does not specifically call the project Diablo IV. It could be some kind of spinoff game, like a Diablo massively multiplayer online role-playing game. It could even be a new expansion for Diablo III. But considering Diablo III’s age and the fact we haven’t seen a Diablo spinoff before, Diablo IV is the safe bet.

The Diablo series takes place in gothic world overrun by demons. This includes Diablo himself, the Prime Evil that has served as the final boss in each original Diablo campaign. The action-RPGs have players going through randomly generated dungeons alone or with friends as they fight hordes of monsters and collect loot.