Mid-market customers can now benefit from a fully integrated loyalty solution

Clutch today announced it has launched Clutch Loyalty on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. Clutch’s new app powers customizable loyalty programs that can be created and managed right from Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Clutch’s ability to turn data signals into personalized communications has proven to increase engagement, revenue and retention for their clients.

“We are happy to welcome Clutch onto the AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to engage customers with relevant, personalized loyalty programs,” said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success.”

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Clutch Loyalty is currently available on the Appexchange Marketplace.

Neatly integrated with Salesforce clouds including Marketing Cloud and Commerce Cloud, Clutch Loyalty takes in data from these systems, as well as other digital or offline systems including CRM, eCommerce, ESP, ERP and most importantly, in-store point of sale systems, to power its programs. Since customer loyalty programs often rely on points, punches or other value-based incentives to drive enrollment and engagement, real-time access to transactional data is essential, and where many loyalty providers use slower, batch-style processing to receive and use data, Clutch’s real-time approach positively impacts the effectiveness and ROI of loyalty as a whole.

“For a marketing program to be effective, it must feel personal and relevant, and loyalty is no different,” said O’Dell, “Clutch makes this possible at scale through a variety of programs that can be automated based on each customer’s unique behavior. All of this leads to a closer connection between brands and customers, and more effective loyalty programs that optimize customer value.”

Customers using Clutch’s new loyalty app will have data readily available to use in loyalty programs created within Salesforce as well as external applications. Using a simple interface with drag and drop functionality, marketers can take advantage of a variety of strategies including a welcome series for new members, notifications about new or expiring points, periodic rewards or balance updates. Corresponding reports track the effectiveness of the program, enabling the comparison of loyalty member and non-member results in a single view.

With Clutch Loyalty, customers can now act on critical moments in the customer journey when it matters most, improving the relevancy and effectiveness of these communications and increasing retention over time.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 5 million customer installs and 70,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM)

About Clutch

Clutch’s Customer Marketing platform delivers actionable customer intelligence and personalized engagements which empower B2C companies to uniquely identify, understand and motivate each individual in their customer base. The platform integrates real time customer data across point-of-sale, ecommerce, mobile and social channels, marketing touch points and more back to a single individual customer record. With the addition of machine learning, the platform is able to deliver highly personalized and relevant engagements to increase the value of each customer. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, Clutch’s solutions impact over 120 million consumers of over 900 brands. For more information visit clutch.com.

