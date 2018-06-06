Amazon has officially launched its new fashion-focused Echo speaker to all consumers in the U.S.

The internet giant first debuted the Echo Look smart speaker way back in April of last year, though it has been available on an invite-only basis until now.

In a nutshell, the Echo Look is similar to other Echo speakers in many regards — you can integrate it into your broader smart home, search the internet, get weather forecasts, and ask it to play your favorite music. But the Echo Look packs a camera, too, meaning Amazon’s AI smarts have a direct window into your life.

This means you can not only ask Alexa to take a photo or video of what it sees, you can also garner its opinion on your attire using the built-in “style check” feature that uses computer vision techniques.

Additionally, if you can’t decide between two outfits, you can submit a photo of each — Alexa will recommend what’s best based on current fashion trends, color, fit, and more, and will share its decision-making process.

Amazon builds a record of what you’ve worn previously, which allows it to make suggestions based on items it knows are in your wardrobe. It can also serve up garment recommendations from Vogue, GQ, and Amazon itself — items it thinks will work well with your existing wardrobe. In other words, Amazon will now be able to sell you clothes just by looking at you — this holds huge marketing potential for Amazon and customers that sell through its online store.

Fashionistas can also keep tabs on their various looks and styles with the “daily look” feature that allows users to add a photo or video of what they’re wearing each day to a “lookbook,” which they can peruse at a later date. The Echo Look automatically organizes clothes into groups, too, such as “seasons” or “weather,” and you can also filter by color.

“Like a trustworthy best friend, Alexa helps you nail your look every time — with Echo Look, she can give advice on which of two outfits looks best, offer personalized recommendations on items that pair well with clothes you already own, create your personal lookbook, keep your closet organized, and much more,” noted Amazon’s director of Echo product management, Linda Ranz, in a press release.

The Echo Look is available to buy in the U.S. now for $200.