Google today launched the second Android P beta with final APIs and 157 new emoji. If you’re a developer, this is your third Android P preview, and you can start testing your apps against this release by downloading the new preview from developer.android.com/preview. The preview includes an updated SDK with system images for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and the official Android Emulator. If you’re already enrolled and received the Android P Beta 1 on your Pixel device, you’ll automatically get the update to Beta 2.

Google launched the first Android P developer preview in March and waited until May to release the second Android P developer preview at its I/O developers conference. The first preview wasn’t made available via the Android Beta Program, which lets you access early Android builds via over-their-air updates, to emphasize that it’s for developers only and not intended for daily or consumer use. The betas, however, can be obtained at android.com/beta.

In addition to Google’s Pixel devices, the first Android P beta was made available on the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21, OnePlus 6, and Essential PH‑1. Google says partners that are participating in the Android P Beta program will be updating their devices “over the coming weeks.”

Android P Beta 2 includes the final APIs (API level 28) as well as the official SDK, the latest system images, and updated developer tools. Developers can thus start confidently building with Android P features and APIs today.

Beta or developer preview, the same rules apply. This is an early look at the next version of Android, which is referred to as Android P until Google picks a name starting with that letter.

Developers are asked to play with these builds early so they can explore new features and APIs for apps, test for compatibility, and give feedback. Consumers can try out the new capabilities and functionalities now too, while Google gauges how the changes are received.

The first Android P developer preview brought a slew of new functionality: built-in support for display cutouts (read: notches), a tweaked Quick Settings panel, a notification drawer with rounded corners, messages in notifications when replying inline, smart replies in notifications, a consistent UI for fingerprint authentication, and privacy enhancements to limit what apps can do in the background. The second developer preview brought adaptive battery and adaptive brightness features (courtesy of Google DeepMind), App Actions for predicting what the user will do next, and App Slices for surfacing an app’s user interface inside the Google app’s search results and inside Google Assistant. There is also a BiometricPrompt API for a system-managed dialog to prompt the user for any supported type of biometric authentication and multi-camera APIs that let you access streams simultaneously from two or more physical cameras.

Aside from finalizing these features and APIs, Beta 2 introduces 157 new emoji. Google wanted to highlight the ones you can see above: red hair (both genders, five skin tones), superhero (both genders, five skin tones), face with three hearts, bagel with cream cheese, mooncake, lobster, and llama. There are also two new gender-neutral designs: Family and Couple with Heart. These new emoji may be revised further before the consumer release of Android P, Google noted.

The preview schedule is as follows:

March: Preview 1 (initial release, alpha)

May: Preview 2 (incremental update, beta)

June: Preview 3 (final APIs and official SDK, Play publishing, beta)

June: Preview 4 (release candidate for testing)

July: Preview 5 (release candidate for final testing)

Q3: Final release to AOSP and ecosystem

We thus have two more previews to go before final release in the third quarter, so don’t be surprised if you find plenty of bugs.

In the meantime, Google is encouraging developers to publish APK updates that are compiled against, or optionally targeting, API 28. If you publish an update to Google Play during the preview, users can test compatibility on existing devices, including devices running Android P Beta 2. You can use the Google Play’s beta testing feature to get early feedback from a small group of users and then do a staged rollout across alpha, beta, and production channels.