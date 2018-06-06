This week, there are a couple of stories in the Heartland Tech newsletter that touch on scaling startups looking outside of the Bay Area. First, there’s my story on Opendoor adding an engineering office in Atlanta, its first outside of San Francisco. Second, there’s a nice analysis from Crunchbase News on where unicorn companies are opening offices outside of New York, San Francisco, and Boston. I thought I’d take this time to reiterate what I’ve found in speaking with scaling startups are looking for when choosing a location for a second office.

First, companies want to go somewhere that has a reputation for being a city with a high quality of life. Crunchbase News found that Nashville was a popular destination for unicorn companies looking to expand. Meanwhile I’ve found that Denver — which has a reputation for being attractive for young, active folks who like to be outdoors — is another city that’s top of mind for other startup founders I talk to.

Second, many companies like opening offices in places that are easy to get to from the Bay Area. That can be a place like Phoenix, which is just an two hour flight from San Francisco, or a place like New York City, which is further away but has a ton of direct flights to San Francisco.

Finally, while a low cost of living is often one of the positives I hear touted the most by economic development officials in second-and-third tier startup markets, it’s not one of the biggest factors I hear cited by founders. Pretty much every other U.S. city will have a lower cost of doing business than the Bay Area, so just by opening another office outside of San Francisco, they are already saving money.

Not all startups I’ve met would agree with the pointsI just listed — but I think the discussion of what startups are looking for when opening another office is one that constantly bears repeating. Do you agree or disagree with my observations? Please share your thoughts via email. You can also sign up here for VentureBeat’s Heartland Tech newsletter to get this column in your inbox weekly.

