Microsoft today released a new preview for PCs with localization, privacy, and Windows Mixed Reality improvements. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release later this year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

Microsoft has introduced a new Region page (Settings App => Time & Language => Region) that overrides the default regional format settings such as Calendar, First day of the week, Dates, Times, and Currency. Local Experience Packs are also now available in the Settings app (Time & Language => Language).

If access to the microphone has been disabled in your privacy settings, Windows 10 will now show a notification the first time an attempt to use the microphone is blocked. From the notification, you can click through to review your settings.

As for Windows Mixed Reality, this build no longer requires a physical monitor to be connected while running Mixed Reality, although it’s still needed when setting up for the first time (auto login can be configured to prevent needing to sign in for subsequent usage). Apps running in Windows Mixed Reality can now make use of the Camera Capture UI API to capture images of the mixed reality world and the mixed reality video capture experience now makes it easier to stop videos from the Start menu.

This desktop build also includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue resulting in frequent bugchecks on the previous build with CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED error.

Settings > Gaming > Game DVR has been renamed “Captures”.

Fixed an issue where Paint and WordPad settings and recent files weren’t migrated during upgrades.

File Explorer will look a lot more complete in dark theme.

Fixed an issue resulting in the “Replace or skip files” dialog having some unexpected dark elements in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where the Japanese IME’s big mode indicator would appear in the center of the screen when bringing up UAC even if the mode indicator had been disabled in Settings.

Fixed an issue where the taskbar flyouts (network, volume, etc) didn’t have a shadow.

Fixed an issue where clicking on the plus button in the Clock and Calendar flyout from the taskbar didn’t do anything in recent flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in Command Prompt’s cursor appearing invisible in the last few flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in a high number of reliability issues when switching to the Microsoft Pinyin IME in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where the Emoji Panel might not dismiss if you clicked somewhere else on the screen.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17682 (made available to testers on May 31) to build 17686.

This build has 14 known issues:

You may see some unexpectedly light colors in these surfaces when in dark mode.

After update, Mixed Reality Portal will reinstall the Mixed Reality Software and environment settings will not be preserved. If you need your Mixed Reality home experience to persist, we recommend skipping this build until these issues are fixed.

Some Insiders may find increased reliability and performance issues when launching Start on this build.

Fonts acquired from Microsoft Store may not work in some apps.

When you upgrade to this build you’ll find that the taskbar flyouts (network, volume, etc) no longer have an acrylic background.

There is a bug in this build (and in Build 17682) that will impact driver testing scenarios. When executing HLK Component/Device driver tests, you may experience a bug check that blocks test execution.

If you install any of the recent builds from the Fast ring and switch to the Slow ring – optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings. There has not yet been a RS5 build released to the Slow ring.

Sets UX for Office Win32 desktop apps is not final. The experience will be refined over time based on feedback.

The top of some Win32 desktop app windows may appear slightly underneath the tab bar when created maximized. To work around the issue, restore and re-maximize the window.

Closing one tab may sometimes minimize the entire set.

Tiling and cascading windows, including features like “View Side by Side” in Word, will not work for inactive tabs.

The Office Visual Basic Editor window will currently be tabbed but is not intended to be in the future.

Opening an Office document while the same app has an existing document open may cause an unintended switch to the last active document. This will also happen when closing a sheet in Excel while other sheets remain open.

Local files or non-Microsoft cloud files will not be automatically restored, and no error message will be provided to alert the user to that fact.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.