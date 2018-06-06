Nier: Automata has passed 3 million games sold via physical shipments and digital sales, according to the game’s Twitter account.

The action role-playing game’s sales were at 2.5 million in March. Automata released in February 2017. Even over a year later, the Square Enix published game still selling at a steady pace. Automata managed to move half a million more copies in just three months.

Nier: Automata focuses on a postapocalyptic world where androids battle robots. Memorable characters like the androids 2B and 9S, a fast-paced combat system, and its melancholy story have helped endure the game to a large fanbase.

It also received positive reviews. Its Metacritic score is at 88 out of 100. It was also a part of our Game of the Year discussion for 2017, and many other outlets also considered it among the best games of the year.

Automata is a sequel to Nier from 2010, which was a spinoff of the Drakengard series. Automata’s success has eclipsed both its predecessor and the Drakengard franchise.