Growth continues at rapid pace with new customers and expanded deployments of the Okta Identity Cloud by the City of Oakland, Dentsu Aegis, Docker, FICO, Hitachi, Mattel, Palo Alto Networks and Warner Music Group

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced new or expanded deployments with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, City of Oakland, Dentsu Aegis, Docker, FICO, Hitachi, Leicester City Football Club, Mattel, Medallia, MM.LaFleur, Palo Alto Networks, Plan International, Sift Science, TechSoup, ThoughtWorks, Warner Music Group and Wickr.

“Today, in order to succeed and stay at the forefront of their industries, every company has to utilize the best technologies available – whether they’re facilitating workflows or making sure every interaction with their customers or users is simple and secure,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “Okta’s vision is to enable any organization to use any technology, and we’re proud that leaders across all industries – from Leicester City Football Club and Warner Music Group to the City of Oakland and Mattel – are choosing the Okta Identity Cloud to help manage and secure their extended enterprise, and to transform their customers’ experiences.”

In Q1, Okta grew its paying customer base to more than 4,700 organizations. The company announced that new Q1 FY2019 customers City of Oakland, Leicester City Football Club, MM.LaFleur, Plan International, Sift Science, TechSoup, Warner Music Group and Wickr have chosen the Okta Identity Cloud to securely connect their people and technology.

In addition, the company announced successful and expanded deployments with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dentsu Aegis, Docker, FICO, Hitachi, Mattel, Medallia, Palo Alto Networks and ThoughtWorks. Last year, Okta also welcomed CBRE, City of Las Vegas, Emirates, Fidelity National Financial, Intercom, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Snowflake Computing, State of Arizona and Workfront as new customers.

Okta’s customer wins come amidst continued momentum for the company, including recent product innovations unveiled at Oktane18. Okta announced ThreatInsight, which will leverage a new set of contextual access management features to enable organizations to replace the use of passwords with stronger authentication for employees, partners and customers; and Sign In with Okta, giving developers an alternative to SAML and simplifying single sign-on for IT admins. Okta also announced partnerships with VMware and Workplace by Facebook, as well as the Onramp initiative, which allows IT admins to find, test, set up and give their workers access to and secure their data in apps and services with one click from the Okta Integration Network.

Earlier this year, Okta was recognized by Gartner Inc. as a Leader in the “Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Worldwide 2017.” Okta also recently received a Leader placement in The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service, Q4 2017.

Customer Quotes

“It’s not just companies that have to evolve and think of themselves as technology companies – countries, states and cities like the City of Oakland need to transform themselves as well,” said Andrew Peterson, Chief Information and Technology Officer, City of Oakland. “We know that identity management plays a key role in making that transformation happen. After evaluating several modern cloud identity providers, we decided on the Okta Identity Cloud to help us modernize IT. We plan to deploy Okta Universal Directory and Lifecycle Management with advanced HR-driven IT provisioning and look forward to the partnership.”

“Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of 40,000 passionate people across five continents and 66 countries – all focused on innovating around the way brands are built. We offer best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Using best-of-breed technologies is key to our success,” said Dominic Shine, Chief Technology Officer, Dentsu Aegis. “The Okta Identity Cloud enables us to connect our people to the applications, devices and data they need to do their best work for our clients, as we all navigate this new, complex media ecosystem.”

“FICO has been using Okta since 2013 to provide employees with safe and seamless access to our business-critical applications in the cloud. Recently we’ve expanded our use of Okta to provide FICO clients with secure access to their data and advanced analytic solutions,” said Claus Moldt, Chief Information Officer, FICO.

“Plan International is a child rights and humanitarian organization working to advance children’s rights and equality for girls. We work together with children, young people, our supporters and partners to strive for a just world. Since we were founded in 1937, we’ve continued to grow. To maintain this growth, we have adopted an increasing number of cloud applications and technologies,” said Gareth Evans, Global IT Architect, Plan International. “Okta will enable us to provide our people with secure, seamless access to those tools, so we can focus on what we do best – empower children and drive change.”

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to both secure and manage their extended enterprise, and transform their customers’ experiences. With over 5,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely adopt the technologies they need to fulfill their missions. Over 4,700 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to securely connect their people and technology.

