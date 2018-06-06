Sonos today debuted a new home smart speaker and TV soundbar named Beam that comes with Alexa voice control, and later this year voice control from Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant.

Beam hits store shelves around the world July 17 and will retail for $399. It comes in black and white and at 25 inches long is 60 percent smaller than the Sonos Playbar soundbar, which retails for $699. The speaker has a fabric exterior and touch control top with a five microphone array to improve voice control and echo cancellation

The Beam will also include an HDMI port to easily connect the speaker with televisions. The news follows regulatory filings Sonos submitted to the FCC in April signaled plans to release a home theater speaker with an HDMI port.

Sonos’ ambition to bring all major AI assistants to its sound system and speakers was also on display today at a press conference to debut the Beam.

“It would have been relatively easy to build an Alexa speaker or a Google speaker, but the fact is we don’t want to choose for you. We want you and all of our owners to have the freedom of choice,” Sonos VP Lidiane Jones told an audience of about 100 at The Village in San Francisco.

In July, iOS devices will be able to use Siri and AirPlay 2 to control Sonos speakers such as the Beam, Play 5, Playbase soundbar, and One, the first Sonos speaker with Alexa voice control.

After repeated delays, AirPlay 2 for control of multiple speaker first became available on iOS 11 in April.

No news was shared today about a Sonos-Google Assistant integration, however the company previously committed to making Google Assistant available for Sonos speakers at some time in 2018.

Also announced today: In conjunction with Echo speakers and Alexa coming to France next week, Alexa voice control will soon be made available for Sonos speakers in France.

Sonos also said it’s working with Chinese startup Rokid and Tencent to control Sonos speakers with Rokid’s virtual assistant with Mandarin Chinese.