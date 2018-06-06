Sony announced Tetris Effect today. It’s new version of the historic puzzle game for PlayStation 4 by Rez Infinite studio Enhance Games. Tetris Effect features bright neon graphics, hypnotic music, and virtual reality support with PSVR.

Tetris is one of the most recognizable game brands in the world. Across all of its many platforms, the series has sold over 170 million copies since its 1984 debut.

This version of Tetris will include features and modes fans are accustomed to, including Marathon (play until you die), Sprint (everything is faster), and Ultra (play with a time limit). It also has a new Zone mechanic. Activating it will stop time, helping you get out of game-losing scenarios.

Tetris Effect is coming from Enhance Games, Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s studio. Mizuguchi is responsible for other visually intense games like Rez and Lumines. Enhance released a VR version of Rez (Rez Infinite) for PS4 in 2016.