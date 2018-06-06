NEW YORK & AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 6, 2018–

Beyond Sports, a Dutch based Artificial Intelligence (AI) and visualization company that offers Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) products, announced it has secured $2.36M USD in seed round financing. The round was led by industry investors including David Blitzer, Seth Bernstein, Alan Goldfarb, Arthur Wubrel, Eric Aroesty, Scott Krase, Joshua Press and Matt Harris as well as Triple IT, a Dutch based technology company. The investment will allow Beyond Sports to grow its product development team and expand into additional sports and healthcare markets, primarily in North America.

“Beyond Sports combines the power of neural networks with unique visualization capabilities to offer immersive experiences and tactical insights to teams, broadcasters and fans. We believe this space is poised for significant growth” says David Blitzer, a principal in HBSE which owns the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, the EPL’s Crystal Palace, Esports group Dignitas as well as the Prudential Center.

See Video

“We are extremely excited to partner with investors that share our vision of AI solutions for the sports industry,” added Sander Schouten, COO & Co-founder at Beyond Sports.

Beyond Sports recently opened offices in Los Angeles and New York to serve the market in the United States. The strategic moves insure the company can expand to professional sports that have shown an interest in how Beyond Sports’ products have been utilized with clubs, leagues and fans in the English Premier League and the Dutch Eredivisie as well as for national teams including the German National Team (DFB) and the Dutch National Team (KNVB).

”Our proprietary visualization engine has been successful in bringing cognition mapping, tactical training and immersive experiences to the forefront of the sports industry. Clubs, leagues, broadcasters and fans are benefitting from player tracking data in unique ways through our VR and AR based solutions” says Jeffrey Saunders, CEO of Beyond Sports.

About Beyond Sports

Beyond Sports is driven by a passion for sports, backed by science and always in tune with the latest technology. The company offers a set of groundbreaking AI based VR/AR solutions that use real game data to create virtual simulations of real sports matches thus enabling viewing from any perspective, including players point of view. This results in revolutionary competitive advantages for athletes, coaches, clubs, broadcasters as well as immersive experiences fans.

Founded in 2014, Beyond Sports uses AI based simulation tools to enhance performance, gain tactical insights and deliver unique viewing experience from any players perspective. The technology is truly immersive and built with actual game data. Current clients include Arsenal, KNVB, Fox Sports, AZ Alkmaar, Stoke City, Ajax, PSV, the German National Team (DFB) and bike manufacturer Specialized. Currently Beyond Sports has offices in Holland, New York City and Los Angeles.

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005667/en/

Press:

Beyond Sports

Sander J Schouten, +31 6 155 685 14

sander@beyondsports.nl

www.beyondsports.nl