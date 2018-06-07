Sony announced that Days Gone, the open world zombie game from Bend Studio, is coming out on February 22, 2019 for PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation publisher made the announcement via a new trailer, which you can watch above. Sony has put an emphasis on single-player exclusives during the PlayStation 4’s life. We’ve seen others, notably this year’s God of War, be huge hits.

The February release window puts Days Gone in a similar place that Horizon: Zero Dawn occupied in 2017. That open world game released on February 28. It has since sold over 7.6 million copies.

Days Gone is a third-person game with a focus on survival. You ride around the world on a motorcycle that you need to keep repaired and fueled. You also have to avoid or confront hordes of zombies, which can attack in giant stampedes.