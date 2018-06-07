The adorable virtual reality adventure Moss launched in February as a PlayStation VR exclusive, but today, its fairy tale world is opening up to more players. Indie studio Polyarc has released its charming puzzle platformer on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, and the game is now available on Steam, the Oculus Store, and HTC Viveport.

Moss debuted to positive reviews across the board from critics and players. It has a five-star rating on the PlayStation Store, and when I reviewed it for GamesBeat, I gave it a 90/100. It’s still one of my favorite VR games, thanks in no small part to its adorable mouse protagonist Quill, its creatively imagined fantasy world, and its intuitive and accessible controls.

Polyarc is working on Book 2 of Quill’s adventure, but in the meantime, the studio has rolled out a few new quality-of-life features. In addition to porting the title to the Rift and Vive, it also added save slots to the PSVR title and language support for Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Italian, and Spanish.