Blockchain technology is changing the way health care is provided to patients around the world, as the transparency of a distributed ledger is a good fit for the industry.

An ecosystem for digital health care and wellness services called Doctor Smart is building a health care solution for the masses through its blockchain-powered platform. The idea sounds simple — enable people to manage their health wherever they are in the world.

Doctor Smart is targeted at world travelers — including students who travel abroad — and their need to access medical treatment wherever they are. The company promises to provide medical care to people regardless of their income and location.

How does it work?

The Doctor Smart ecosystem delivers online consultations, including telemedicine that gives users a choice between video, voice calls, or a chat with a specialist. The company claims that its queuing technology means users will not have to wait more than a minute for their appointment.

After the consultation is over, Doctor Smart checks any prescribed medication for relevance, compatibility with a patient’s previous medical records, and possible drug interactions.

That last feature opens up Doctor Smart to various health regulations across the globe.

“Governments all over the world are looking for ways to embrace digital technologies in health care,” Doctor Smart cofounder Pavel Roytberg told me. “As regulators shape the growing telehealth market, we have done our homework to comply with current requirements. In many countries, Doctor Smart is positioned as a digital environment where health care providers and consumers meet. In these markets, building an efficient, technologically advanced platform becomes a priority.”

Keeping abreast of those regulations will be essential to Doctor Smart’s global expansion, and the company began by ensuring it is compliant with U.S. laws.

“In the U.S., our system will be compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA),” Roytberg said. “Using blockchain together with other technologies for dynamic data security, Doctor Smart is creating a blockchain-based platform that will fully comply with all HIPAA’s security requirements.”

Blockchain technologies can streamline this rather complex process.

“Firstly, blockchain will be the underlying technology for all financial transactions between Doctor Smart users, including patients, health and wellness specialists, clinics, and insurance providers,” Roytberg said. “Doctor Smart will use its own tokens to ensure transparency and scalability of operations, on a global scale.”

That’s not the only reason for using the blockchain, however. Security of user data is also important for any health care startup.

“We will use blockchain for securing the qualification check data and reviews for medical specialists,” Roytberg said. “The results of regular checks and verifications will be protected using blockchain to guarantee that no changes can be made for any fraudulent or unlawful purpose.”

So what’s next for Doctor Smart?

“We have already launched the first version of Doctor Smart in Russia and CIS,” Roytberg said. “We will continue development throughout the year, so our local audience will be able to see Doctor Smart update and improve to better meet their needs. We are considering Europe, Asia, and Latin America now as new markets to enter in Q2 2019.”

Doctor Smart is currently running a private presale until May 15, and the public sale will be held from May 16 to July 30.