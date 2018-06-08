It’s the last show before E3, and everything was already announced. So on this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, your hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb spend a long time ranting about Valve. The verdict? That’s the one company on Earth that needs more lawyers and PR people crafting its public statements.

But don’t worry, Jeff and Mike also have plenty to say about the E3 leaks. That includes trying to figure out what is going on with Crackdown 3 and its delay into 2019.

Finally, Jeff is really liking Yoku’s Island Express, and Mike explains why Symmetra is different again.

Join us, won’t you?

Here’s everything we talked about this week: