The online multiplayer role-playing adventure Anthem was a big part of Electronic Arts presentation leading into the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) trade show this week. In a new demo and trailer, the publisher showed off multiple new features and gameplay scenarios in the latest creation from developer BioWare. The studio also revealed that its multiplayer, story-heavy adventure will debut February 22 for PC and consoles.

Anthem first debuted at E3 2017. At that time, EA showed off a trailer that sources have told GameBeat were largely cobbled together from target renders. The Iron Man-like flying was real in that clip, and it seems like something BioWare wants to emphasize as something that differentiates it from competitors like Destiny.

This is also an important game for both BioWare and EA. BioWare is coming off Mass Effect: Andromeda, which was both a disappointment critically and financially. EA is looking for a game that can generate long-term revenues as a platform without blowing up in its face due to controversy, unlike Star Wars: Battlefront II. The stake are high, but today’s presentation suggests that both companies are confident in what they have with Anthem.