Electronic Arts announced today that its real-time strategy franchise Command & Conquer is heading to Android and iOS with Command & Conquer: Rivals. EA revealed the game during its EA Play event today in Los Angeles ahead of next week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

EA showed off the game, with esports competitors NickatNyte and InControl duking it out onstage. The prealpha is out today on Android. Players may choose between the Global Defense Initiative and the Brotherhood of Nod factions, and it brings in a number of units from the series’ past. From what we saw between the match, it’s a Clash Royale-like strategy game, where defend your base on one side of the battlefield and attack the other, with two lanes in between.

EA has a huge focus on mobile gaming. Many of its hit franchises, including The Sims, FIFA, and Star Wars, having a presence on app stores. This helps EA take advantage of a mobile market that generated $70 billion in consumer spending in 2017.

The first Command & Conquer came out in 1995. The series has spawned over a dozen sequels and spinoffs, but it has remained mostly a PC franchise. The last main entry in the series, Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight, came out in 2010.