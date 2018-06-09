Electronic Arts has published fantastic indie games like Zoink’s gorgeous forest adventure Fe and Hazelight’s innovative co-op jailbreak A Way Out. At the EA Play event ahead of the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo next week, the publisher showed off Unravel Two, which is available now — along with a new EA indie studio, Jo-Mei Games, which will publish its first game, Sea of Solitude, under the EA Originals label.

The Berlin-based indie studio Jo-Mei Games is joining EA with its upcoming title Sea of Solitude, which is slated for 2019. Jo-Mei creative director Cornelia Geppert took the stage to explain the story, which is centered on the concept that negative emotions like loneliness or isolation can turn humans into monsters. The protagonist Kay has succumbed to these kinds of feelings, and she must try to figure out how she can return to her normal self.

“Nearly every human being can at least somehow relate to or remember the feeling of being lonely,” said Geppert, who began writing Sea of Solitude’s story during a dark period in her life.

EA also showed off Coldwood Interactive’s Unravel Two, which is the sequel to the delightful 2016 platformer Unravel. This time it comes with a co-op mode, though players will be able to play it in solo mode. It will still task players with solving puzzles and traversing terrains, and the developer isn’t shying away from again weaving a tale centered on family and relationships.