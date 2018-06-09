Square Enix revealed during a Kingdom Hearts concert in Los Angeles today that Kingdom Hearts III will come out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the U.S. on January 29, 2019.

Kingdom Hearts is one of Square Enix’s most popular franchises. It has sold over 24 million games since the original launched in 2002. Kingdom Hearts II came out in 2006. Since then, the series has focused on spin-offs, portable games, and compilations/remasters.

KINGDOM HEARTS III will be releasing on Xbox One and Playstation 4 on January 29, 2019! #KingdomHearts #KH3 pic.twitter.com/vpcpxbkreX — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 10, 2018

Square Enix previously said that Kingdom Hearts III would come out in 2018, so this is a slight delay. But after such a long wait, an extra month isn’t too bad.

Kingdom Hearts III will come out in Japan a little earlier on January 25.