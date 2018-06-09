Respawn showed off its upcoming Star Wars game during EA’s Play event today ahead of the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Vince Zampella, the cofounder of Respawn, announced at the event that the game will be called Jedi: Fallen Order.

You will play as a Jedi during the “dark times” between Episodes III and IV. This is when the Empire, and especially Darth Vader, are hunting down the remnants of the Jedi Order. It is not coming out until Holiday 2019, Zampella said.

EA did not show any footage of the game.

Respawn is the developer behind the Titanfall series of first-person shooters. EA bought Respawn last year for $455 million, and no doubt this game was one of the reasons they got together after years of having a publishing agreement.